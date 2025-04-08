FARMINGTON — Selectmen on March 25 approved an agreement for Farmington Fire Rescue Department to provide fire services for Industry.

“Industry has approved it at their town meeting,” Fire Chief Tim “TD” Hardy said. Just looking for your approval. This will be the third year.”

Farmington selectmen supported the plan when proposed in February 2023.

Industry voters approved the plan at town meeting that March.

Industry will pay $10,000 for administrative services including budgeting, personnel paperwork related to fire department records, incident reporting and record keeping, according to the contract.

Industry will pay $20,000 for operations including incident response, daily station duties, weekly apparatus and equipment inspections, weekly station duties, monthly equipment inspections, employee training compliant with Bureau of Labor Standards, monthly department training and apparatus/equipment preventative maintenance [labor costs only], the contract notes.

Selectman Richard Morton asked if there were any changes in the contract.

“At this point, no, it’s all the same,” Hardy replied. “Depending on, right now currently, the tanker’s being housed here, but depending on what transpires throughout the year, the next contract may add some wording for some of that stuff. We’re still a little bit in the learning phase.”

Last year the contract was based on 35 calls, there were 38, Hardy noted. “I don’t think we required a full response out of here, just a couple of crew members,” he said.

“Are you still pleased with it,” Morton asked. “Is it working the way you. . .”

Hardy chimed in, “Yeah. I don’t see anything to it. There’s obviously some growing pains.”

There was an issue where Industry’s 1998 pumper lost its motor last year, Hardy said. Supply

issues have delayed replacing it but should hopefully be in place by the end of the month, he noted.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil asked about the type and number of firefighters Industry has.

“There’s four active out there,” Hardy responded. “They are all call. The biggest struggle out there is during the daytime. We actually just got another applicant we’re going to talk to. He lives in Farmington on the Savage Road so he might be able to assist us at both.”

O’Neil noted Farmington bills Industry quarterly, asked if it was at the beginning or end of the quarter.

“They have been paying regularly,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix replied.

Hardy said he sends the bill to coincide with the selectmen meeting, they turn it around pretty quickly.

Selectman Matthew Smith asked if any other town had approached Hardy regarding a similar agreement.

Hardy answered one town did asked for an initial meeting. The agreement is not common, he noted.

Figuring a base price took time when developing the agreement for Industry, Smith said.

“We want to be fair to our citizens,” Hardy added.

