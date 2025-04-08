FARMINGTON — Franklin County’s new $4.4 million Emergency Operations Center on County Way is nearing completion, County Administrator Amy Bernard said Tuesday.
Workers were putting in lines for light poles and working on grading the parking lot on Tuesday, she said.
The light fixtures came in last week instead of this week so those are being installed.
The commissioners office, technology department and Emergency Management Agency will move in April 22, contingent upon receiving an occupancy permit from the town of Farmington, Bernard said.
The Sheriff’s Office is waiting for a generator to arrive before the office staff can move in, she said. The department needs emergency power backup. The office is expected to move in May 1.
Furniture for the new center is scheduled to arrive Wednesday with installation to be completed Friday.
The District Attorney’s Office is preparing to move Thursday and continue next week into the former county commissioners and emergency management offices at 140 Main St. at the Franklin County Courthouse. The staff is working remotely this week.
Other commissioners office staff are also working remotely, some of them out of the Regional Communications Center at 124 County Way. The office telephone numbers are going to county employees staff phones.
The operations center is being funded with just over $2 million from congressional directed funding, $1.67 million in county American Rescue Plan Act funds, and $700,000 from a county tax-increment financing agreement.
