JAY — OTIS Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce Melissa Sproul has been hired as their new Vice President of Operations. She will lead the credit union’s operations team through developing and overseeing the delivery of services to members, implementing key organizational strategic plans, and providing regulatory oversight.

Melissa comes to OTIS with an extensive background in the credit union industry and with over a decade of experience specializing in credit union operations, culture change, and process improvement. Whether leading strategic initiatives, training an operations team, or overseeing the implementation of a new service, Melissa has led with confidence and dedication. Her passion for creating efficiencies greatly complements OTIS FCU’s commitment to delivering exceptional value and member service.

Regarding this addition to the credit union leadership team, OTIS FCU’s President/CEO Chris Bouchard commented, “We are excited to have Melissa leading Operations for OTIS. Melissa has an impressive background in credit union operations and project management with a proven track record of progressive leadership and employee development. Her qualifications and leadership stood out amongst other candidates for the role, making her the ideal fit for our culture and strategic vision for the credit union.”

Melissa was honored to accept this position at OTIS, and said, “I am looking forward to being part of the OTIS team where they proudly serve their members. In addition to offering competitive products and services, the OTIS team strives to be a partner with local businesses and a pillar in the community. I am thrilled to get the opportunity to work with the amazing OTIS FCU staff and follow the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’.”

In her spare time, Melissa enjoys cooking and spending time with her family. She currently resides in Poland, Maine, with her husband and young daughter.

