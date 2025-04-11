REGION — Here is a partial list of services and events scheduled for Easter 2025. Call your local house of worship to confirm dates and times if not listed below.

FARMINGTON — The member churches of the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry (FAEM) announce their schedule for Holy Week 2025.

Sunday, April 13, Palm Sunday, all churches will have services at their usual Sunday morning times.

Thursday, April 17, Maundy Thursday:

Shorey Chapel: Seder Meal, Potluck and Foot Washing at Industry Town Hall, 5 p.m.

Fairbanks Union Church: Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Wilton: Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 5 p.m.

Old South, First Congregational Church of Farmington, Service at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 18, Good Friday

Farmington Area Good Friday Walk of Witness, noon, beginning at Old South Church for indoor worship, followed by an ecumenical prayer walk through downtown Farmington

Sunday, April 20, Easter Sunday

Sunrise Service at 5:45 a.m. at the corner of Orchard Drive and Colby-Miller Road in Wilton

All churches will have Easter services at their usual Sunday times.

Wilton Ecumenical Community Organization

Palm Sunday, April 13…Dryden Baptist at 9 a.m.

…Wilton United Methodist Church at 9 a.m.

…Congregational Church at 9:30 a.m.

…St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 9:30 a.m.

Maundy Thursday, April 17…Wilton United Methodist Church at 4 p.m.

…Congregational Church: Soup & bread at 5 p.m. Service at 6 p.m.

…St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 5 p.m.

Good Friday, April 18…Dryden Baptist, Congregational, St Luke’s to gather at Wilton United Methodist Church at 4:00 p.m.

Stations of the Cross at St. Luke’s Episcopal at 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 20 – Easter Sunrise Service…5:45 a.m. on Orchard Drive…All welcome!

Easter Sunday, April 20…9 a.m. Dryden Baptist

…9 a.m. Wilton United Methodist Church

…9:30 Congregational Church

…9:30 St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Strong United Methodist Church

Sunday, April 13…Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m.

Thursday, April 17…Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 18…Good Friday service at 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 19…Stations of the Cross 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.…All welcome!

Sunday, April 20…Easter at 11 a.m.

MADRID – Reeds Mill Church, “The Church in the Wildwood”, 995 Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid, will hold a traditional Easter service on Sunday, April 20, at 2 p.m. Spend part of Resurrection Sunday in this historic church. All are welcome! Tony Bachelder will lead the service. Please call 207-639-2713 or visit our website, www.reedsmillchurch.org, for more information.

USE Easter and Holy Week events

Easter Egg Hunts

FARMINGTON — EASTER EGG HUNT! On Saturday, April 12, at 10 a.m., hop on over to our Easter Egg Hunt where you’ll join Farmington Baptist Church at 194 Whittier Road in Farmington for a short story about the real meaning of Easter while painting a special picture to take home! Then join in the Easter Egg Hunt – search for an abundance of colorful filled Easter eggs hidden inside and out. Rain or Shine. For more information on this event, please call the church at (207) 779-0731.

CHESTERVILLE — There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at the Chesterville Town Hall on Sunday, April 13, starting promptly at 2 p.m. Come meet the Easter Rabbit and have fun collecting colorful Easter Eggs. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. For more information, call 778-3156.

Easter Bake Sale

WILTON — Wilton United Methodist Church, 600 Main St., will hold a bake sale Friday, April 18, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pies, cakes, rolls and more. Come early for best selection. For more information call 207-778-5927 or 207-645-2190.

