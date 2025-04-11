FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to present a trio of distinguished authors – all UMF graduates – as presenters at the April event of its popular Visiting Writers series.

UMF alumni writers Dennis Camire, Aliza Dube, and Zoe Stonetree will read from their work at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 17, in the Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing with the authors.

Of the Visiting Writers Series Alumni reading, VWS director Amy Neswald says, “The Visiting Writers series is committed to bringing exciting and evocative writers to Western Maine from across the U.S., but it’s most exciting when we can host our own successful and talented alumni. This event will feature three writers at three different stages of their careers, celebrating the breadth of talent that UMF Creative Writing alumni bring to the profession.”

Dennis Camire – A 1990 UMF graduate, Camire is the recent winner of the Charles Moore Prize and is the author of several poetry collections, including “Anthology of Awe and Wonder” (Dearbrook Editions, 2024) and “Combed by Crows” (Dearbrook Editions, 2017). He teaches writing at Central Maine Community College. His work has appeared in The Mid-American Review, Poetry East, Spoon River Review, and on Maine Public Radio, among others. He lives in an A-frame in West Paris, Maine. He is also the “spokes-poet” for the mom-and-pop owned company, “Soil Foods,” which farms worms for worm castings.

Aliza Dube – Dube graduated from UMF in 2018 with a double major in Creative Writing and Elementary Education. She is currently pursuing her Master’s of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing at the University of Southern Maine. She is the author of “The Newly Tattooed’s Guide to Aftercare” (Running Wild Press, 2020) and “The Dependents” (MWPA, 2024).

Zoe Stonetree – Stonetree has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing from the University of Maine Farmington in 2019 and will earn her Master’s of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing and Environment from Iowa State University, where she was recently co-managing editor of “Flyway: Journal of Writing and Environment.” Additionally, Stonetree has worked as an assistant at AGNI, a poetry reader for Harvard Review, and a poetry fellow at Alice James Books. Her essays and poems explore the intersections of local identity, landscape, daily life, artistic practice, and Maine.

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.

