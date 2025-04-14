WILTON — A new store opened on March 15 with the owners familiar to many Farmington Fair attendees.

B and J Comics at 346 Main Street, Wilton, is operated by Billie and Jennie Parker and their daughter Tammie Bremner. The Parkers opened a comic store in 1998 while living in Waterboro. Four years ago they moved to Wilton and Bremner, who lives in Washington Plantation joined the business almost three years ago.

The Parkers have sold their comic books at Farmington and Acton fairs for at least 10 years. They also do other regular shows including Auburn and Bangor.

The family met with The Franklin Journal on April 1 to share their story.

Basement beginning

Before moving to the Main Street location the business operated out of the Parkers’ basement, Bremner said. “We mostly did online stuff and shows,” she noted. “We were like, we need to get out of the basement. They were getting crowded with lots of extra books and boxes.”

“And it was getting dangerous,” Jennie stated. “We had to pile boxes four high and Tammie wouldn’t let me do it.”

Advertisement

Bremner said they discussed finding a spot, saw this was for rent and they decided to try it. “It’s been really good,” she stated. “A lot of people come in very excited. They’re like a real comic book shop.”

“Even grown men,” Jennie enthused. “They are like a child, all excited.”

“They look in amazement,” Bremner said. “So it’s been really good. And we’ve got a lot of young kids that have been coming in. Dad and mom had to open up the shop early on Saturday because a couple of kids were waiting for them to open up.”

“We had six kids in here today instead of being in school,” Billy noted.

“This is opening day of fishing,” Tammie explained.

“When we first started in 1998 it was during the ice storm,” Jennie said. “When we first started it was just comic books. Then we found out that we just couldn’t do comic books so we do collectibles.”

Advertisement

Bremner said they carry sports cards, sports memorabilia, toys, Pokemon and magic cards, non sport cards. There are over 30,000 organized comic books in the store, she noted.

“We have over 250,000 comic books at home,” Billy said.

B and J Comics offers 20% off the asking price on older books, has graded books and gift certificates, Bremner stated.

“We do have some original art work,” Billy noted. “We have autographed pictures.”

“We’re constantly adding to our collection,”Bremner noted. “We add four new boxes every week.”

Billy said people bring stuff in, see if they want to buy it.

Advertisement

“We are always looking to buy collections of any sort,” Bremner stated. “I do take requests for new releases of comics. If someone is looking for a new release, I can order that for them, or attempt to order. I’m still learning this system.”

People who have attended fairs or shows will recognize Billy as the man with the cowboy hat, Bremner noted.

The business’ motto is “welcome to the family” because it’s a family run business and customers are family too, she said.

“You should have seen me about 10 years ago,” Jennie noted. “The house was filled with comic books and all I had was a trail to go through one room to another. When it started going into my bedroom, that’s when I said, “We’ve got to do something.””

From hating to loving

When asked how the family got started in comic books, Jennie responded, “Let me tell you, I hated them. When I married him I also married a few boxes of comic books from when he was a child. I was kicking them around. Saying, “do something with these stupid books.” And then for one Christmas, I got him a price guide, some bags and backings, and I said, “If you want to keep them, do something with them.””

“Billy didn’t and then we had the ice storm,” Jennie continued. “We were nine days without electricity. I said, “Well, let’s do something with those stupid books of yours. And so we did, and all of a sudden time was going by. We found out that we both enjoy yard sales, auctions.”

Advertisement

The Parkers bought their first collection within a couple weeks and Jennie said, “I guess it’s official, B and J.”

How Billy learn to read

Billy said he could not read in school. “I hated reading because there were no pictures in the books,” he stated. “My mom got me into the comic books. She went to the teacher with what’s called classic illustrated. They are a comic type, but they’re an offshoot from like Moby Dick but a shorter version. She showed my teachers, who said I could do a book report on that.”

“And after a year, I could read a book with no pictures,” he continued. “In my mind I could put the pictures there. We have told other parents about that story. They tried it with their kids and it works.”

“As a matter of fact, there was a woman that came in and she said, “I need to pick up some comic books. My son does not want to read.” And I said, “That’s how my husband learned to read,” Jennie noted. “We’ve even had a couple of children start collections, they are still collecting.”

“We just wanted to offer a service to the community, too, be here for the community,” Bremner said. “It’s just been fun watching everyone get excited about having a comic book store. And I guess we’ve been the talk of the community. It’s been pretty cool.”

“We thought it would be nice for our retirement, but since Tammie has been with us…,” Jennie said.

Advertisement

“There is no retirement. I don’t want to retire,” Billy interrupted.

“I keep them very busy,” Bremner added.

The store is open Tuesday through Thursday 11-5 p.m., Friday 11-7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

For more information call 207-778-1569 or visit the website,or Facebook page.

Copy the Story Link