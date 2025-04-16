As sure as April showers bring May flowers, warmer weather brings our minds to summer vacations and travel. Many of us have favorite spots to visit along the Maine coast or mountain lakes. However, if we plan to fly within the United States for our vacation, we will need to have the new Real ID requirements for domestic air travel.

Starting on May 7, 2025, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will require domestic airline travelers to show a federally approved identification card or document to pass through TSA screening. The Maine REAL ID driver’s license, ID Card, a passport, or passport card will meet the TSA requirement.

Maine residents can apply for the REAL ID driver’s license or ID card at their local Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office (BMV). Residents will need to bring documentation that shows proof of identity and citizenship, Social Security number, and proof of residency. A birth certificate or passport are examples of documents to show identity and citizenship. Residency documents can include an unexpired Maine driver’s license, W2 forms or utility bills. Maine’s BMV website has a complete list of acceptable documents at: https://www.maine.gov/sos/bmv/forms/MVL-8 Rev 12-22.pdf.

Maine residents who have changed their names will also need to bring the appropriate court or government documents to provide evidence of the name change. For example, a marriage license would document a name change (from marriage).

How can we determine if our driver’s license or ID card is a REAL ID or not? The Maine REAL ID driver’s license and ID card have a gold state of Maine with a white star in the top right-hand corner. A driver’s license with the words, ‘Not Intended for Federal Purposes’, in the right-hand corner, is not a REAL ID. Getting a REAL ID remains optional.

However, those who often fly domestically might find it easier to carry the REAL ID instead of a passport. Appointments can be made online to apply for your REAL ID through a link on the Maine BMV website at maine.gov. It takes about 4 weeks to receive your REAL ID, so planning ahead is important.

As always, the AARP local coffees and other events are in full swing, and we welcome anyone to join us. We hope to see you soon!

Joyce Bucciantini is a retired middle school educator. She currently coordinates Delta Kappa Gamma’s Read to Me program, is a tutor with Literacy Volunteers-Androscoggin, and is an active AARP Maine volunteer. She enjoys her gardens, being outdoors and traveling. Please use the following QR Code or web address to find more information about AARP Maine and events near you:

aarp.org/me · me@aarp.org · @aarpmaine · 866-554-5380

