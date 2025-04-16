WILTON — Voters will have two contested races — for a selectperson and Regional School Unit 9 director — to decide at the annual election June 10.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office.

Seeking a three-year term as the No. 3 selectperson are residents Nancy Ligertwood Allen and Melissa Taylor, Town Clerk Madison Masse said.

Selectperson Mike Wells is not seeking reelection, Masse said.

Uncontested for the No. 4 selectperson is incumbent Tiffany Maiuri.

Vying for a three-year term on the RSU 9 board of directors are Douglas Hiltz and Griffin Mayhew. Current Director Kyle Fletcher is not seeking reelection.

