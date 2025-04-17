LIVERMORE — Pastor Bonnie Higgins North Livermore Baptist Church, 10 Crash Road, Livermore wants to wish you all a blessed Easter season. Services are as follows: April 13 – Palm Sunday service (9:30 a.m.); April 17 – Maundy Thursday service (6 p.m.); April 20 – Easter Sunday service (9:30 a.m.) with Easter breakfast at 8 a.m.
Emmanuel Assembly of God, 4 Fayette Rd., Livermore Falls
April 13 – 10 a.m. Palm Sunday Seder service commemorating the Passover last Supper of Christ.
Sunday April 20 – Easter Egg hunt on Easter Sunday starts at 9:30 a.m. Easter Service follows at 10 a.m.
LIVERMORE FALLS — First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls has several events scheduled for Holy Week. Maundy-Thursday Service is April 17 at 6 p.m.
Good Friday is April 18. At 6 p.m. We will hear about the last seven words of Jesus
Easter Service – April 20, we will be having a sunrise service at Moose Hill at 6:15 a.m., followed by Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. at our church, followed by our Easter Service at 10:30 a.m.
First United Pentecostal Church, 11 Union Street, Livermore Falls
April 20, Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
