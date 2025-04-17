BETHEL – The Smile Fund in Bethel helps adults who meet financial guidelines and are employed or seeking employment and need dentures. The dentures come from Smile Again Dentures in Lewiston. The Smile Fund yard sale is Saturday, April 26 from 9 AM to noon at West Parish Congregational Church on Park St. in Bethel. Call the West Parish Congregational Church for an application (824-2689). All applications are confidential.

West Parish Congregational Church in Bethel has been offering dentures to the community since 2003. All dentures are completely paid for, with money raised from the community through donations and a yard sale. We have just approved case number 106. The RePant program benefits the Smile Fund. All money raised at the Smile Fund Yard Sale goes directly to the Smile Fund.

Donations for the Smile Fund Sale may be brought to the basement of the West Parish Congregational Church in Bethel between Friday, April 18 and Thursday, April 24. The Smile Fund Yard Sale is looking for toys, tools, books, knick knacks, housewares, and gardening supplies. Please don’t bring in jewelry, clothing, shoes, electronics or stuffed animals.

For more information call Jane Chandler, Bryant Pond, 357-3524

