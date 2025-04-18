ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host the 4th annual 4-H Agricultural Symposium for Maine teens on April 21–22.

The symposium is an overnight experience for youth ages 14-18. Participants will engage with industry professionals on the UMaine campus in Orono, develop leadership skills, and nurture friendships with teens from around the state. Youth will participate in hands-on learning experiences like visiting a lab to examine parasites related to animal health, exploring cellulose nanomaterials from tree pulp at the Process Development Center, joining fun activities with Maine Bound Adventure, and more.

Previous 4-H membership is not required. Assistance with transportation can be provided upon request. The program is free, but space is limited. Registration is required at the program webpage.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Alisha Targonski at 207.622.7546 or extension.4hagleadership@maine.edu.

