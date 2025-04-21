Carrabassett Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — This Saturday, April 19, marks the final week of Carrabassett Valley Public Library’s “long Saturday” hours: 10-5. The library changes to Spring-Summer-Fall hours starting Tuesday, April 22. The hours are 10-5, Tuesday through Friday, and on Saturday, 10-3. Thank you.

