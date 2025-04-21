STATE — The application portal for the Patricia D. Klingenstein Grants Program opens tomorrow, Tuesday, April 15. This grant program of the Sadie and Harry Davis Foundation is named in honor of its greatest champion, Pat Klingenstein, who, at the age of ninety-three, passed away in February 2023.

Along with her children and grandchildren, Pat founded this grant program in 2008 to support organizations that promote the physical, mental, and social health and well-being of Maine children from birth to 18. Since its inception, the Program has awarded over $1.7 million to 184 projects and programs in all 16 Maine counties. A catalog of grantees can be found on the Foundation’s website.

Detailed guidelines and requirements for the Patricia D. Klingenstein Grants Program are also available on the Foundation’s website. Grants range from $5,000 to $25,000, and the Foundation strongly prefers to fund organizations with an annual budget of less than $5 million.

The online application is open as of April 1, at 9 a.m. and will close on May 31 at midnight. In early May, the Foundation will host a virtual information session for all interested applicants. For more information about this information session, email SHDFgrants@gmail.com.

Please note that the Patricia D. Klingenstein Grants Program does not fund children’s oral health proposals. Organizations interested in addressing children’s oral health are encouraged to contact the Children’s Oral Health Network of Maine.

