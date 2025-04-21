FARMINGTON — Selectmen on April 8 unanimously voted not to include an innovative method for snow melt in work being done at the Community Center on Middle Street.

Last November selectmen chose a $1.46 million construction plan for the Community Center roof submitted by Sheridan Construction of Fairfield. The plan included a heated mat built into the concrete ramp to remove snow and ice.

Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Savage said no one had provided answers to questions about the mats including what their longevity is. “It narrows down to two options,” she noted. “Do we want them or do we do not want them?”

The technology hasn’t been developed long enough, if they actually know, Savage stated. “A decision will need to be made soon,” she said. “It would definitely assist because of the air flow underneath there, but I also completely understand why you may decide not to go that route knowing we don’t have all the information that we need.”

The contract includes $24,600 for the heat mat, Town Manager Erica LaCroix noted. “We can buy a lot of concrete, salt for that,” she stressed. “Part of the reason to do it is that salt is corrosive to concrete, but there is a version of concrete that’s more friendly. So is the longevity of the heat mats sufficient to make it worthwhile to not have to use salt down there?”

How much electricity does it use, is it on demand 24/7 are other questions, LaCroix said. “Even if it’s on demand that may not necessarily save you electricity if it takes a lot more energy to boost it up enough to heat. I feel personally there’s a lot of unknowns with it and it may not be the best use of our funds in this project.”

Advertisement

Replacing the 1997 boiler was not included in the contract as more time was wanted to decide how to do that, LaCroix stated. “I think that’s probably more of a priority in my mind,” she said. The mats are in the contract, a change order can remove them, she noted.

When asked, Savage said the ramp goes up to the front of the building, the mat embedded in the concrete would remove the need to salt it and address concerns about air flow underneath it.

Savage said research could be done on enclosing the ramp to minimize air flow.

Since the mat is embedded in the ramp, it’s not something that can be easily fixed if it fails, LaCroix said.

Chair Matthew Smith said a lot of salt could be purchased for the price of the mat.

“With concrete-friendly salt I have no problem going in that direction,” Selectman Dennis O’Neil stated.

Advertisement

“There was a little bit of conversation about there being no place to put the snow,” Selectman Richard Morton said. “Now that you have experienced a winter is that really accurate?”

Snow was pushed to the side, if there was a large amount of snow it was shoveled or snow blown further away, Savage replied. “I feel it’s manageable,” she added.

“We shovel and salt an awful lot of walkways in Maine,” Morton stated. “I think we are pretty good at it.”

The idea is great, Smith said. “Let technology catch up first,” he added.

Savage said she has sent out RFPs for information and prices on the boiler system. She hoped to have them to share at the April 22 selectmen meeting.

Community Center roof history

In the late 1990s, a structural analysis of the roof determined it didn’t meet modern snow load requirements, it was noted in 2021. A rubber membrane was installed to stop leaks, but nothing more was done due to the cost.

Advertisement

In July 2021, grant funds that could have been used to install an HVAC system to heat, cool and ventilate the Community Center had to be returned because the roof wouldn’t support the units. In February 2022, the board voted to use remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds for the roof.

In 2023, bids to restore the roof were rejected due to their similarity and the almost $2.5 million cost.

In February 2024, a company not named then estimated the cost for a new roof at $1.7 million and about $900,000 for the roof over plan. The latter had not been approved by engineers. In March 2024, the board approved using $20,000 from ARPA funds to determine the cost and scope of repairs.

At the March 24 annual town meeting, voters approved borrowing up to $800,000 to use with the ARPA funds for structural and mechanical improvements to the Community Center.

Copy the Story Link