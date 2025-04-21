FARMINGTON — A petition expressing no confidence in Superintendent Christian Elkington was introduced during the Regional School Unit 9 board meeting April 8, where parents and taxpayers voiced concerns about district leadership and fiscal management.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Kevin Libby addressed the board. “My name is Kevin Libby,” he said. “I am here to publicly inform the board of an RSU 9 parent and taxpayer petition.” He read from a petition that he said was being circulated among RSU 9 parents and taxpayers. The petition alleges dissatisfaction with personnel management, safety concerns, grant transparency and budgeting under Elkington’s leadership.

“We hereby declare no confidence in the management, leadership and honesty of Superintendent Christian Elkington,” Libby said. The statement cited “dissatisfaction of management and fiscal responsibility” and alleged a pattern of poor leadership. Libby read that Elkington was “not being fiscally responsible with the appropriate execution of RSU 9’s budget,” and pointed to concerns over “personnel management, safety concerns within our schools involving our students and honesty on federal grants.”

“Parents, staff and taxpayers have a feeling of being silenced, in fear of retribution,” the petition continued. “The morale in the district is at an all-time low. The unwelcoming feeling in all buildings within the district is subsequently affecting the students’ education and positive learning atmosphere.”

Libby said he would return with signatures once enough had been collected. Board Chair Dorothy Dee Robinson thanked Libby for his remarks and reminded attendees that public comments were limited to two minutes and would be addressed at a future meeting.

The meeting also included recognition of the February Staff Member of the Month. Robinson announced Kirsten Brann, a social studies teacher at Mt. Blue Middle School, as February’s professional staff member of the month. “Kirsten is an exceptionally hard worker who truly embodies the kind of teacher you hear about,” Robinson said. “Her organization and leadership elevate everyone around her, and she is consistently sacrificing for her students, deeply caring about each one.”

Robinson praised Brann’s leadership in the school’s Building Assets, Reducing Risks [BARR] program and her willingness to “coordinate meetings with all stakeholders based on student needs” and “consistently attend IEP and 504 meetings.” She continued, “She pushes others to be a better colleague simply by the way she works. Always patient and kind when we have questions. Her tenacity is inspiring, and she has incredible emotional intelligence.”

“When we were all overwhelmed,” Robinson said, “she stepped in without hesitation to organize a student of the month program and wrote the student speeches. She truly makes a difference every single day. The Mt. Blue Middle School would not be the same without her.”

A special RSU 9 board meeting to sign the budget warrants was scheduled for April 15 at 6:30 p.m. at The Forum on the Mt. Blue Campus.

