FARMINGTON — Old South Church welcomes northern Manchester, England’s folk singer and activist Johnny Campbell to Farmington, Sunday, May 11 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is adults $20 and students (12 yrs +/college with ID) $15. Tickets can be purchased at www.farmingtonucc.org/events for a small processing fee or can be reserved by calling 207-491-5919 before 2 p.m. on the day of the concert. Tickets will be available at the door. The Church’s 235 Main Street entrance is handicapped accessible.

Since March 2020, Campbell hasn’t relented, releasing three singles, “Hard Times of Old England,” “Winter Hill Trespass,” and “A Right to Roam.” The former receiving play on Ian Lynch’s (Lankum) Fire Draw Near podcast, Winter Hill Trespass (2021) gained national press in Country Walking Magazine & The Guardian.

Johnny released ‘Winter Hill Trespass’ to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the mass trespass by 10,000 local people to defend an ancient right of way across the moor. The event predates the Kinder trespass but is less well-known. The song is a narrative with some imagination thrown in and an extremely singable chorus.

I met Johnny Campbell, one of the several artists on our Scotland trip, last June. He performs old English folk tunes as well as self-penned originals with heartfelt passion and woven with an activist spirit. I hope you will join me in welcoming Johnny to Old South for the first time and enjoy an evening of northern England folk tunes.

For more information about Johnny Campbell, visit www.https://johnnycampbell.co.uk/

If there is no sponsor for sound and lights for this concert, a monetary collection will be taken at the beginning of the second half. Donations of men’s and women’s deodorant and toilet tissue for The Essentials Closet can be left in the Vestry, where intermission is held.

