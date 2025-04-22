JAY — Marc Keller, Spruce Mountain High School athletic director and assistant principal presented Mason Probal Clark Labonte with the National High School Heart of Arts Award April 10 during the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors meeting held at the high school in Jay.

Labonte is a junior from Livermore. He was one of eight students from across the United States to win the award, Keller noted.

“This is quite an honor that we are about to give out tonight,” Keller said. “Back in January I nominated Mason for an award through the National Federation of High Schools [NFHS]. I will tell you that when I found out that he won the award I told Mr. Albert [superintendent], Mr. Plourde [principal], his mother Kristy and his father Dan. A couple weeks later Mason goes, “Hey, what’s this?” because when his name comes up in the news he gets an email.”

Mason has known for a couple of weeks, Keller said. “I have been waiting for the certificate to come in,” he noted. “I am the ultimate regifter in that I gave it to him in a student assembly on Tuesday and I am giving it again to him tonight.”

Keller then read the certificate.

Statement

Mason is a junior at Spruce Mountain High School, is a distinguished leader and advocate for inclusivity in STEM and the arts. Despite living with cerebral palsy, he excels academically, ranking 12th in his class. Mason is actively involved in the Student Council, National Honor Society, drama, robotics and has recently been elected the president of Future Business Leaders of Maine. His contributions to drama include technical and stage directing roles helping his team achieve state-level recognition. In robotics, Mason has mentored younger students, written successful grant proposals totaling over $6,000 and lobbied legislators to fund STEM education. His advocacy for accessibility has increased awareness in his school and community making robotics and theater more inclusive.

Mason’s resilience and determination to overcome physical challenges while making a lasting impact on his school are truly inspirational. He has been appointed as an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Regional School Unit #73 School Board for his exceptional involvement. Mason’s leadership extends to the Robotics Institute of Maine, where he has developed and implemented a Disability Awareness Training Seminar. His efforts have not only benefited his teammates but also fostered a more inclusive environment. Mason’s journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment to making a difference, proving that physical limitations do not define one’s ability to lead and inspire.

Community response

“Awesome, Awesome,” Chair Don Emery of Livermore Falls called out. All attending the meeting gave Labonte a standing ovation and a long round of applause.

“You should have seen his face,” Emery stated. “Before anybody started clapping and standing he was all smiles. Then everybody stood and he went “stone cold”. Then you all sat down, all smiles again.”

“That’s good,” Emery added.

NFHS, Hearts of Arts

The National Federation of High Schools or NFHS is the national leader and advocate for high school athletics, as well as fine and performing arts programs. Within the 51 member state associations, [including Washington, D.C.], they serve 19,500 high schools and more than 12 million young people. The NFHS serves its members by providing leadership for the administration of education-based high school athletics and activities through the writing of playing rules that emphasize health and safety, educational programs that develop leaders, and administrative support to increase opportunities and promote sportsmanship.

The National High School Heart of Arts Award was conceptualized by the NFHS in 2014 to honor individuals who exemplify the ideals of the positive heart of the arts and represent the core mission of education-based activities. The award is given out to one individual from each of the eight sections of the NFHS. Section 1 encompasses Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

