Community gardens are important resources for towns and neighborhoods that provide individual and communal gardening space for local residents. Photo courtesy University of Maine Cooperative Extension/Edwin Remsberg
STATE — University of Maine Cooperative Extension has launched an updated community garden map to help connect Mainers looking for an opportunity to plant, tend, and harvest vegetables and flowers in a communal space.
The Community Garden Map includes information about local community gardens that allow individuals to have their own garden plots or volunteer in collective growing spaces. Research shows that participation in community gardens can promote a sense of belonging, expand social networks, and improve physical and mental health, among other benefits.
To learn more about the Community Garden Map, or add a garden to the map, visit the program webpage or contact us at 207.356.1348 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.
