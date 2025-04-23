 

New Sharon scholarship winner honored by lawmakers Rep. Sharon Frost, U-Belgrade, and fellow legislators welcomed Abigail Bartlett, of New Sharon, and her parents to the State House on Thursday. Bartlett was awarded the 2025 Legislative Memorial Scholarship for Franklin County. Front row, left to right: Rep. Karen Montell, D-Gardiner, Julie Bartlett, Rep. Sharon Frost, U-Belgrade, Abigail Bartlett, Nathan Bartlett, Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford. Back row: Rep. Kathy Javner, R-Chester. SUBMITTED PHOTO

