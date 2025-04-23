PHILLIPS — It was a full house at the Phillips Area Community Center on Sunday afternoon, April 6, as many, many townspeople and others gathered to honor Winona Davenport at a surprise “roast” in recognition of all the work she does for this community and its people. Nona was escorted into the “Old Gym” by friend and neighbor, Diana McCall, who knocked on her door to tell her, “Something’s going on at PACC. You’ve got to come…”

Nona willingly obliged, unaware that the “something” was a surprise for her.

One of the other “ringleaders” of the event, Erin Kelley, treasurer of PACC, gave opening remarks.

“This roast for my friend… (“Not anymore, she’s not,” quipped Nona from her seat of honor, eliciting laughs from the audience.)…, began Erin Kelley, “has done a lot for this town. Everybody knows that if you need something done, you see Nona…She’s got the biggest heart I’ve ever seen.”

Erin also thanked Diana McCall, who took the idea “and ran with it…”. She closed with the statement that “the love this woman shares is contagious. Winona, we just love you.”

Nona expressed her thanks to all who were present and to those who worked behind the scenes to make the event happen.

“I can’t believe it,” she said, “I’m just dumbfounded!”

Several others shared amusing and heart-warming stories about Nona and all she has done to make Phillips a warm community that offers many different opportunities for everyone to get involved.

Sometimes referred to as “the Town’s Spark-plug”, Nona has initiated countless projects and “fun things to do in Phillips.” One such example was the burying of a time capsule, which caused some debate about when it would be dug up. 100 years? 50? When 25 years was suggested, Nona gave her approval, stating, “Maybe I’ll be around for that one!”

Marie Pillsbury stated, “(There are) a lot of things we have to thank Winona for…”

She cited Eastman Park, located on the Sandy River above the bridge on Rte. 142 to Kingfield. This park is described on its Facebook page as “a private Park owned by Bruce Godin, which is (always) open to the public. A place to fish, swim, picnic, or kayak on the Sandy River. Other projects initiated and overseen by Nona include the fundraiser for a clock in the tower of the Congregational Church at the Main St./Sawyer St. junction; fundraisers for the Conservation Commission; and the creation of a “scaled-down golf course” called Justafield, located on Rte. 4 across from Sandy River Shop & Save.

“You never know what she’s up to,” Marie continued, going on to describe a fundraiser for The Conservation Commission, which was recalled with especially fond and amusing comments. The centerpiece of this event was “Stella”, an old iron bed frame. The object of the event was to keep Stella hidden safely from those who wanted to “capture” her for their own and prevent others from stealing her away again. And there were plenty who were “bound and determined” to capture her for their own.

Stella was spotted all over town, from the top of Mile Square to the branches of a tree “at the intersection,” where it was found just before Old Home Days. One fellow found Stella and attempted to throw her away, but, as the story goes, “his wife made him go get her and put her back”.

Nona is so well-known for her many fundraising efforts, particularly raffles, that those who know her best are already putting their hands in their pockets, good-naturedly reaching for their wallets as they ask, “How much?”

In closing, Steve Mitchell thanked Diana McCall for organizing this event and, in his closing prayer before the gathering moved on to the potluck meal awaiting, gave a special “Thank You for the greatest gift You give…friends…Thank you, Lord, for giving us Winona….”

Diana McCall posted on Facebook a special “thank you” to those who attended: “I wanted to say thank you, thank you, to all who came to Nona’s Roast on Sunday. She had a great time. She loves you all. She is still wondering how she never found out about this…Again, thank you all. It takes a village to do this, and we pulled this off. She is still going to get us all. LOL…”

The PACC is always seeking new members. Meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at 4:30 p.m. and are currently being held in the Shadagee Common Room through the month of April.

