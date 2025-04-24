REGION — Libraries across Maine face the potential loss of critical federal support following an executive order by President Donald Trump targeting the Institute of Museum and Library Services [IMLS], the only federal agency solely dedicated to funding libraries and museums.

The order instructs the Office of Management and Budget to reject all IMLS budget requests except those needed to shut the agency down. While the exact financial implications are still unknown, the anticipated cuts would directly impact services provided through the Library Services and Technology Act [LSTA], a program administered in Maine by the Maine State Library.

Librarians warn that the consequences could be far-reaching, especially for small and rural libraries that rely heavily on federal dollars for interlibrary loans, broadband access, and services for visually impaired patrons.

“Trump’s executive order is intended to dismantle the only federal agency dedicated to funding library services,” said Tamara Hoke, librarian at Jay-Niles Memorial Library. “The agency is being asked to reduce services and personnel to the minimum required to perform the functions required by law.”

“These libraries, over 260 of them, depend on interlibrary loan to supplement what they have in their collections,” Hoke said. “In 2023, 740,000 physical items were exchanged between libraries in the state of Maine. That’s a savings to individual libraries so that they don’t have to purchase those materials for their collections.”

Without that support, libraries may be forced to pass the cost on to borrowers or cut the service entirely. “The true cost of providing interlibrary loans [not supplemented by federal funds] will likely get passed on to individual libraries, likely making it cost-prohibitive for many of Maine’s rural and poorer town libraries,” she said. “The other option is to pass that amount on to individual borrowers, making it so only those who can afford access to information can get it.”

Advertisement

Hoke emphasized the broader importance of libraries. “Libraries are one of the last truly democratic institutions in our society where people have equal access to information without the expectation of having to pay,” she said. “Libraries are information equalizers.”

According to a recent infographic from the Maine State Library, LSTA funding in fiscal year 2023 enabled 243 libraries to provide free gigabit internet, 24/7 Wi-Fi and technical support through the Maine School and Library Network. More than 1 million Wi-Fi sessions were logged statewide, offering Mainers access to job applications, online businesses, education, health care, and family connections.

“Libraries across the state depend on funds to provide free gigabit internet services and web hosting,” Hoke added. “They also depend on these funds for access to technical expertise through the Maine School and Library Network, bringing 24/7 Wi-Fi to 243 libraries throughout the state of Maine, reaching deep into our rural communities.”

The Talking Books Plus Program, also funded through LSTA, mailed around 100,000 large-print or digital cartridge books to blind and visually impaired residents in 2023. These services are free to eligible patrons and would be at risk if federal funding disappears.

“Cutting these funds also impacts access to materials for the blind and visually impaired,” Hoke said. “Eligible residents are currently able to request large-print materials and/or materials loaded on easy-to-use digital cartridges which are mailed directly to their home free of charge or are able to download materials.”

With no equivalent replacement for federal grants on the horizon, Hoke warned of growing inequality. “I am not aware of any alternative funding sources that would provide this level of service to all libraries,” she said. “What the loss of these programs means is vast inequality in access to information. Wealthy towns will fare much better than poorer towns.”

Advertisement

Assistant Director Alana Knapp of Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls echoed the uncertainty. “The difficult thing is that there aren’t many answers right now,” she said. “We aren’t sure what the financial implications of this executive order for Treat Memorial Library are yet.”

Knapp urged local communities to take action. “The Maine Library Association board encourages all library supporters to take action to protect federal library funding,” she said. “Right now I think the action plan is focused on overturning the executive order, but there may be more advocacy in store for us and our community in the near future.”

While Treat Memorial awaits clarity, Knapp said their mission remains unchanged. “Treat Memorial Library will continue to serve our community to the best of our ability,” she stated.

Hoke noted that one of the best ways libraries can advocate for themselves is by making their impact visible. “The best way to communicate what we do is to keep statistics on every aspect of our service and to make sure through marketing and public relations, we relay that information to all stakeholders,” she said. “Small libraries with limited resources and sometimes all-volunteer staff will have a harder time getting their message out, because they simply don’t have the resources to make this happen.”

The Maine State Library currently receives about $1.5 million annually through LSTA grants, supporting initiatives across the state’s academic, school and public libraries. Nationally, advocates are calling on Congress to fund IMLS at $214 million in FY2025 and to reach $232 million in FY2026.

For now, Maine’s librarians are urging patrons to speak out and support a system that plays a critical role in education, access, and community connection throughout the state.

Copy the Story Link