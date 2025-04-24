COUNTY — The members of the Franklin County Unit of the Maine Education Association of Retired Educators are pleased to announce the recipients of their annual grant opportunity, which was offered this year to schools in Northern Franklin County. This grant offering rotates yearly among the Franklin County School Systems. It is for a project or activity proposed by any educator or group of educators in any curriculum area to help fund a special school project or activity that will benefit students. Money for the yearly grants is raised by holding a silent auction at their October meeting.

At their November meeting, the members chose the following three recipients whose grant proposals were unanimously approved:

* Amanda Bowen, Title I Math Interventionist at Phillips Elementary School ~ for her purchase of child-safe cooking tools for her project of harvesting school garden items to make healthy recipes.

* Dorrie Dunham, Teacher of grades 1 and 2, and Nykola Hanczar, Teacher of grade 3, at the Stratton School ~ for their “Step Back in Time” field trip at the Kingfield Historical Society.

*Jessica Ellis, Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant at MSAD #58 District Wide Services, which is a part of the MSAD #58 Occupational Therapy Team ~ for her purchase of items for the creation of a district-wide sensory tool library.

The members were very pleased with the proposals that they received and wish that they were able to award money to every proposal.

