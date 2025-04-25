FARMINGTON — Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back it’s Home & Leisure Showcase on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Blue High School. The showcase is free and attendees should enter through Door 5 from the large parking lot long the side of the school.

“It looks to be a fantastic event,” JP Fortier, the chamber’s executive director said Friday, April 18. “We are super happy to bring it back. We’ve taken a few years off from doing it. We are hoping to make this a mainstay Chamber event lineup every year.”

“We have well over 25 chamber member vendors,” Fortier noted. “Headlining the event will be Franklin Savings Bank and Maine Trust for Local News as top sponsors. And then we have landscapers, we have other banks and credit unions, contractors coming.”

There will be a number of demonstrations throughout the day but times are not set yet, Fortier said. “Mt. Blue Mechanical is going to be doing a demonstration on heat pumps, Adrenaline Electric LLC is going to be doing demonstrations on generators, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is going to be doing a demonstration with their K-9 unit,” he stated.

Ripley and Fletcher Plus will have quite a display, Fortier noted. “They have three spots so they will be bringing some items over. Expenet Technologies has a double space.”

Admission is free to the public,” Fortier stressed. “For our big door prize we are going to give away $500 in eChamber Bucks.”

Turcotte’s To Go, a food truck from Norridgewock and Chamber member will be there in the parking lot somewhere near Door 5, Fortier said. “They specialize in paninis and smash burgers,” he stated.

“This year I thought we had pretty overwhelming support from our members signing up,” Fortier said. “My goal was 20 vendors and we have gone way past that. Some members are coming, we are just waiting on their official registration.”

Fortier is excited to bring the showcase back. He said the plan is to hold it annually in April as a “spring fever, cabin reliever” event. “We may change the name next year,” he noted. “It showcases all of our members, it’s not a home improvement type of event.”

Regardless of the name, “It looks like it’s going to be quite a show,” he added.

For more information, call the chamber at 207-778-4215 or visit the chamber’s event page https://www.franklincountymaine.org/home—leisure-showcase.

