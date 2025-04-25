LIVERMORE FALLS — A public hearing will be held May 7 so the addition of retail recreational marijuana to the Medical Cannabis Ordinance can be reviewed, the Planning Board says.
“Adding retail to the medical marijuana ordinance is all set, so unless there are other things that we need to do to finish that we need to have a public hearing,” Code Enforcement Officer Rick Haas said. The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. at the town office.
A draft has been given to everyone on the Planning Board, Secretary Gayle Long said.
“The draft one is fine for the public hearing, so it can be amended before it is voted on and finalized at the public hearing, if there are things that need to be addressed with that,” Haas said. A motion on it would be made that night to have it ready for the June election, he said.
Holding the hearing at the May 21 meeting was first suggested but Haas said 30 days are needed for absentee ballots prior to the June 10 election. He also noted 10-15 days notice needed to be given prior to public hearings.
The selectmen plan to hold another public hearing on May 15 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss changing the Special Amusement Permit and Mobile Food Vendor ordinances to policies, it was noted. That hearing will be held during their regular meeting at the town office.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.