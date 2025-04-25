LIVERMORE FALLS — A public hearing will be held May 7 so the addition of retail recreational marijuana to the Medical Cannabis Ordinance can be reviewed, the Planning Board says.

“Adding retail to the medical marijuana ordinance is all set, so unless there are other things that we need to do to finish that we need to have a public hearing,” Code Enforcement Officer Rick Haas said. The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. at the town office.

A draft has been given to everyone on the Planning Board, Secretary Gayle Long said.

“The draft one is fine for the public hearing, so it can be amended before it is voted on and finalized at the public hearing, if there are things that need to be addressed with that,” Haas said. A motion on it would be made that night to have it ready for the June election, he said.

Holding the hearing at the May 21 meeting was first suggested but Haas said 30 days are needed for absentee ballots prior to the June 10 election. He also noted 10-15 days notice needed to be given prior to public hearings.

The selectmen plan to hold another public hearing on May 15 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss changing the Special Amusement Permit and Mobile Food Vendor ordinances to policies, it was noted. That hearing will be held during their regular meeting at the town office.

