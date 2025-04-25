LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters will go to the polls on April 29 for the annual town meeting by referendum vote.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Livermore Falls Town Office. Last month selectmen moved to hold voting at the town office instead of the fire station after state officials approved the request.

Two three-year selectmen terms will be determined along with two Regional School Unit director positions. One is for two years, the other for three. Selectmen incumbents Bruce Peary and Jim Long are seeking reelection with Long being challenged by former selectman Ernest “Ernie” Souther. Michelle Moffett is seeking to fill the remaining two years on the RSU 73 board after having been appointed last fall to fill the remainder of this year after D. Robin Beck stepped down in September. Incumbent Lenia Coates is not seeking reelection.

Voters will consider several articles relating to the proposed budget. They will also vote on the almost $25.97 million Regional School Unit 73 budget.

According to figures provided by Livermore Falls Town Manager Carrie Castonguay, the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2026, which begins July 1, 2025, and ends June 30, 2026, is almost $8.34 million – a 9.07% increase over the current budget of $7.64 million.

General government is up $90,052 from the $425,901 approved last year. The 2.11% increase includes creating a full time code enforcement/planner position with half funded through the TIF [tax increment financing district] and increasing the contingency fund from $10,000 to $20,000.

Public Safety is increasing $149,059 over last year’s amount of almost $1.06 million. Increases include $94,572 for police department wages due to the new union contract and $10,000 for two new laptops. For the fire department, wages are increasing $22,500 plus there is an increase of $10,000 for equipment repair and $12,000 for gear. There is a decrease of $25,000 for fleet maintenance.

The Public Works proposed budget is $817,738 – an increase of $60,650. It includes $39,255 for new union contract wages, $14,500 for town-wide internet and phone plus $4,550 for demolition.

The sewer department has one of the largest increases with $256,029 more proposed this year than the $640,111 approved last year. There are increases of $47,699 for wages and benefits, $63,000 for repairs and $8,500 for professional services and postage under sewer. For sewer treatment, increases include $86,399 for wages and benefits, $17,000 for professional fees, $14,500 f0r sludge and screening, $11,040 for the joint reserve account and $5,000 for repairs.

The proposal for culture and recreation is up $30,035 over the $184,234 from last year. It includes increases of $19,100 for the summer recreation program, $7,977 for the library and $1,890 for lease and cleaning of portable toilets.

The proposed benefits budget is increasing $26,648 from $873,600. One line is increasing $27,191 but the $110,657 increase for health insurance is offset by $111,200 for Wastewater Treatment Facility benefits being paid for by ratepayers.

The capital projects proposal is down $116,434. There is $171,933 less for paving and $51,000 less for a new fire truck this year. Increases include $25,000 for the Police Department reserve account, $37,000 for a street sweeper and two door replacements for Public Works, $17,500 for Transfer Station and $30,000 for the hydroelectric dam revaluation.

The debt service proposed budget is increasing the most at $151,483 more than last year’s $323,396. The increases are $42,484 for Wastewater Treatment Facility loans, $79,000 for a fire truck and $30,000 for the fire substation.

Voters will also consider borrowing up to $550,000 to finance a fire truck. According to the article, selelctmen deem the purchase “to be in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of the town.”

Approving amendments to the town’s Solar Energy System and Animal Control and Dog Control ordinances will also be considered. At a meeting April 1, many residents spoke against several changes in the latter ordinance while others supported them. No one had any questions or comments about the Solar Energy System Ordinance.

