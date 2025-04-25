LIVERMORE — Voters in the town of Livermore will gather April 29 at the Livermore Community Center to decide on 51 articles during the annual town meeting. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Three candidates, Holly Morris, Andrew Sylvester, and Sarah Jameson, are running for the RSU 73 board of directors. Voters will also choose between three candidates for two open Select Board seats: current Selectmen Mark Chretien and Joshua Perkins, and challenger Tim Cox. Chretien and Cox are competing for a three-year term, while Perkins is seeking re-election to a two-year seat.

Among the warrant articles, residents will vote on financial, administrative and operational matters impacting the 2025-2026 fiscal year. Proposed budget increases appear across several categories, including debt service, highway operations, and tax mapping.

Highlights

The Select Board and Budget Committee recommend increasing the debt service budget from $166,516 in FY2024 to $196,822.76. A substantial increase is also proposed for tax mapping and assessing, with a recommendation of $45,500, up from $24,500 in FY2024.

Highway department spending is slated to rise to $482,990 from $455,784, while fire protection is proposed to increase to $86,100 from last year’s $84,420.

For town administration, officials recommend $185,613, up from $180,377 the previous year. Smaller increases include street lights [$3,300 from $2,700] and legal fees, with a $10,000 increase to $25,000.

New and notable

• Voters will decide whether insurance revenue from accident scenes should be allocated to the fire department’s capital equipment reserve.

• Articles propose allowing snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle registration refunds to be directed to local clubs Livermore Trailblazers and Brettun’s Wheelers for trail maintenance and equipment.

• A 6% annual interest rate is recommended for unpaid property taxes after due dates in November 2025 and April 2026.

Other articles cover standard municipal procedures, such as prepayment of taxes, acceptance of grants and gifts, tax lien redemptions, road maintenance decisions, and community appropriations to organizations including Safe Voices, Red Cross, and the Washburn Norlands Living History Center.

The 2026 Town Meeting Warrant is officially dedicated to Brad Buzzell, Constable for the Town of Livermore. The warrant was approved March 18 by Select Board members Mark Chretien, Brett Deyling, Scott Richmond and Joshua Perkins.

