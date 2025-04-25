Two-year old Albion Sweet of Jay stops to wave Thursday afternoon, April 17, before heading off to explore more of Bass Park in Wilton. The toddler didn’t stay long in any one spot as he flitted about exploring various aspects of the park on a sunny but breezy afternoon. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Two-year old Albion Sweet of Jay displays youthful vitality Thursday afternoon, April 17, while heading towards the gazebo in Bass Park in Wilton. The toddler had been playing on the slides and returned there just a few minutes later after climbing on a picnic table in the gazebo. A short time later he was seen on the merry-go-round. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Comments are not available on this story. Read more about why we allow commenting on some stories and not on others.

filed under:
Franklin Journal, jay maine, recreation, Wilton Maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles