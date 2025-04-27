FAYETTE — Town Manager Mark Robinson shared a range of updates during the April 15 Select Board meeting, including progress on roadwork, election filings, and property matters dating back to 1991.

Friends of Starling Hall announced they would fund a monthly cleaning of the historic building. Robinson also noted that Starling Hall’s parking lot would serve as the base of operations for upcoming roadwork. “Work will continue on the road front starting the end of the month. This location, the parking lot at Starling Hall, will serve as a base of operation for Manzer Construction. They will begin the reclamation of Harris Road and Baldwin Hill Road,” Robinson said. “It will be a two-week operation of reclaiming and grinding that up and that will be followed by Spencer Paving coming in. After we put down 3 inches of gravel uniformly throughout the road … that road will be paved and people will be going a lot faster.”

Robinson announced that two incumbent Select Board members, Chair Lacy Badeau and Vice Chair Mike Carlson, will appear on the June ballot. No nomination papers have been filed for the open School Committee seat. “That means we are in the same position we were in the previous year,” Robinson said, adding that it would likely become a write-in opportunity again.

The town received a quit claim deed from attorney Paul Mills’ office to resolve a decades-old tax lien on property owned by Ruth Happel at the top of Oak Hill Road. “This is for a piece of property; we are doing this for a young family that has looked for properties in Fayette for two years now,” Robinson explained. “The market in Fayette is slim. When it goes on the market, it goes fast.”

Badeau initiated a unanimous vote by the board to sign the municipal quit claim deed.

Robinson also relayed a request from the Kennebec Emergency Management Agency for a status update on a 2022 emergency generator grant for Starling Hall. “They have no new information. They are not in a position to assure funding would be returned for the purpose we were awarded the grant for,” he said.

The meeting concluded with Chair Badeau thanking Robinson for his comprehensive update.

