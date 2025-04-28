FARMINGTON — Blue Crew FIRST Robotics Competition Team 6153 concluded its 10th season with standout recognition at the New England District Championships, held April 2-5 at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Competing in the Ballard Division among 96 of the region’s top teams, the Blue Crew earned both the Safety All-Star Award and the Sustainability Award, recognizing their commitment to safety and environmental responsibility. The team, which includes students from Mt. Blue and Spruce Mountain high schools and operates out of the Foster Career & Technical Education Center, finished the season ranked 66th in New England.

“Our Safety Captain Maggie Callaway continued our Safety All-Star streak,” said senior Lucy Knowles. “The team won the Ballard Division Sustainability Award celebrating a team who ‘has developed sustainable practices to have a positive environmental impact and achieve long-term continuity.’”

Mentor Ronald Holmes praised the students’ efforts beyond the scoreboard: “The score board may not have shown it but we were able to perform all the functions and tasks. The team has a tremendous amount of heart and did an amazing job.”

The Blue Crew placed 47th out of 48 in its division, but the students expressed pride in their performance. “We’re proud of how we did and we are thankful we made it to NEs this year!” the team shared on Facebook.

As the season concludes, Blue Crew is transitioning into offseason activities including running its popular root beer float stand and expanding community outreach. The team also acknowledged its graduating seniors: Noah, Lucy, Violet, Skylar, Natalie, Rylee and Micah.

Leadership is being passed to underclassmen, with Mason Labonte and Ruby Alexis stepping into communications roles.

More information and updates are available at www.bluecrew6153.org.

