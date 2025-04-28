FARMINGTON — A local man accused of sexually assaulting a child under age 12 was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury April 17.

David M. Lakin, 72, of Silver Maple Lane in Farmington, was indicted on charges of gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching, and is prohibited from having contact with anyone under age 18.

The assault occurred between Aug. 20, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2021, according to court documents.

An indictment means there is enough evidence to move the case to a trial.

Farmington police Detective Rex Schweighofer arrested Lakin on Sept. 27, 2024, after interviewing him. He also interviewed the child, siblings and mother during his investigation.

The child was also interviewed by the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The detective received a Maine Department of Health and Human Services referral from the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.

Lakin denied any wrongdoing, according to Schweighofer’s affidavit filed last year at the Franklin County Unified Court in Farmington.

He was released on $20,000 cash bail on Oct. 9, 2024, from the Franklin County Detention Center, according to a corrections officer.

Among his conditions from release is not having contact with anyone under age 18.

A conviction for gross sexual assault is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. A conviction for unlawful sexual contact is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. A conviction on a charge of unlawful sexual touching carries a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail.

