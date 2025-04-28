FARMINGTON — Nearly 500 people stood shoulder to shoulder along Main Street April 5, joining one of more than 1,300 coordinated “Hands Off!” demonstrations held across the country in protest of attacks on federal programs and democratic norms.

The “Hands Off!” rally was part of a National Day of Action held in more than 1,300 communities across the country. Organized by a coalition of progressive groups and labor unions, including Third Act, Veterans for Peace, Service Employees International Union, the League of Women Voters, MoveOn and others. The movement aims to oppose cuts to federal programs like Social Security, Medicare, public education and the U.S. Postal Service, while defending democracy, civil rights and the rule of law. Local rallies were volunteer-led.

Organized locally by Eileen Kreutz of Western Mountains Third Act, along with John Rosenwald and Doug Rawlings of Veterans for Peace, the Farmington rally drew a turnout that far exceeded expectations.

“My husband, John, kept walking the expanding line, connecting with folks and counting,” said photographer Ann Arbor of Farmington. “His highest number was 477 people, and that doesn’t count the enthusiastic honking of travelers and supporters passing in trucks and cars.”

The event followed a similar gathering several months ago, which drew 270 attendees. This week’s action reflected a surge in engagement, echoing broader national concern.

“There is a warmth and magic in standing up for what you believe in and love,” said Arbor. “For one person it’s public schools, for another it’s Social Security or cancer research. For me it’s public libraries and the United States post office. And oh, women’s rights, Meals on Wheels and democracy, that core essential to this country’s health and safety.”

Attendees represented communities across Franklin County and beyond. One woman from Strong told Arbor that the gathering was “the best day she’d had since the election,” adding, “That was wonderful and sad at the same time.”

Advertisement

While not affiliated with any one political party, the rally included discussions about local civic engagement. “One woman said to John she was excited about the event and it was too bad there wasn’t an active Democratic Party in the area,” Arbor said. “Well, he invited her to today’s monthly meeting at the Mallett School cafeteria, where attendance has been growing by leaps and bounds.”

Rosenwald emphasized that the gathering was not limited by party lines. “Not all the people who come are registered Democrats,” he told attendees, “but they all want a return to civility and the rule of law.”

Organizers said the Farmington rally was one of over 20 actions held in Maine as part of the national day of protest, backed by groups including Third Act, Veterans for Peace, Service Employees International Union, League of Women Voters, MoveOn and others.

At its heart, the demonstration was a call for accountability—and a reflection of the community’s values. “Standing in a crowd with others also demanding change doubles the magic,” Arbor said.

Copy the Story Link