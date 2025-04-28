LIVERMORE FALLS — Water Street will be closed May 23 for History Night & Cruise-In from 4-8 p.m.

“History Night, last year the weather was beautiful and it was very, very well attended,” Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said. “I believe there were 209 cars that showed up. I wouldn’t even dare venture a guess on how many people. We also had the food vendors as well. We ran out of room.”

Closing Water Street would be for safety reasons, Castonguay said. Selectmen voted unanimously to approve the closure at their meeting April 15.

“I have spoken with Abe (Haroon, police chief) about it,” she said. “He’s on board with it as well.”

According to an article in the Sun Journal before History Night last year, in 2023 there were about 70 antique cars parked in the parking lot and along the street. Members of Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce organized the event, it noted.

