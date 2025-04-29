NEW SHARON — “This winter and early spring, Cape Cod Hill School [CCHS] placed a huge focus on literacy in particular and also attendance,” Principal Carol Kiesman told Regional School Unit 9 directors April 8. Her report outlined a range of instructional and community-based efforts aimed at improving student outcomes and fostering a love of learning.

Kiesman noted that Cape Cod Hill’s youngest learners are benefiting from new strategies. “Our kindergarten and first grade teachers have been collaborating with literacy auditor Carrie Thurston around using data to inform instruction,” she said. “Each classroom has created learning opportunities for every student with a focus on the students’ skill needs.”

During daily literacy blocks, students rotate through targeted instructional groups focused on phonological awareness, letter and sound recognition, reading and writing. “A movement break is included between transitions to stations,” Kiesman added. “After six-eight weeks the data is revisited and new groups are formed to continually address students’ literacy needs.”

The month of March brought an even greater emphasis on reading, with the school hosting themed days to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday and assemblies led by performer David Smith. “We kicked off the celebration of literacy with ‘The Magic in Reading’ assemblies for each grade span,” Kiesman said. “Students were so excited to participate and earn prizes just for reading.”

Students logged their reading as part of a school-wide challenge, with rewards ranging from gift cards and t-shirts to entries into a drawing for Red Sox tickets. “We want to make reading something they look forward to,” Kiesman said.

Library classes took part in the “IdidaREAD,” where classrooms tracked their reading progress along a simulated race trail. “Our literacy specialist also encouraged students to participate in the annual ‘Read Across America’ challenge,” Kiesman said. “Books were arranged into topics relating to the regions of the United States, with the challenge to read as many books as possible from each region.”

Third graders brought a competitive spirit to nonfiction reading by incorporating a “March Madness” style bracket to vote on their favorite titles, said Kiesman.

Beyond reading, the school also worked hard to support consistent attendance. “We did a school-wide attendance March Madness with the winners in each bracket being within decimal point percentages of each other throughout the month,” Kiesman said. The attendance efforts culminated in a joint celebration with the school’s monthly “Student In The Spotlight” assembly.

CCHS also expanded its partnership with Foster Career and Technical Education Center, which helped bring hands-on learning to fifth grade students. “We started with an outdoor learning unit that coordinated with a literacy unit around the novel Lost on a Mountain in Maine,” Kiesman said. Winter units integrated math skills like fractions and measurement into practical activities like cooking.

Most recently, Foster CTE Center students assisted with clearing the school’s perimeter in preparation for a new leach field installation. “Our students really enjoyed the opportunity to see the machinery up close and in person,” Kiesman said. “The Foster CTE Center students even talked to our kids about the tools and equipment they used, which really brought learning to life.”

As spring approaches, CCHS plans to build on its momentum. “We’re looking forward to finishing the year strong,” Kiesman said. “We will continue our literacy and attendance focus as well as create more opportunities to get outside and enjoy the springtime weather.”

New clubs and Play-N-Learn events are also underway, coordinated by First 10 coordinator Anita Stevens. “There’s a real sense of community and enthusiasm here right now,” Kiesman said. “It’s an exciting time for our students.”

