FARMINGTON — Residents will continue to pay the current sewer rate of $48 for a minimum of 500 cubic feet per quarter and $9.60 per 100 cubic feet thereafter into the new fiscal year, selectmen unanimously decided April 22.
“Apparently we were supposed to do this as part of the sewer budget,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix said. “I am not used to having to reset your sewer rate every year. Part of the process specific to Farmington is you have to vote on that rate every single year. This is not a change in the rate, it is the same rate that you had for the last couple years but you need to approve it this year.”
At the April 8 meeting selectmen approved the proposed $1.27 million sewer budget. The sewer operating budget is up 3.8% over 2024, it was noted then.
The total budget for this year is $49,719 more, an increase of 6.82% over the budget approved for 2024, according to figures provided. It includes $35,000 to replace the boiler at the treatment facility, Superintendent Joe Hartigan noted.
The sewer rate was changed to the current rate in 2023, the first increase since 2018. It was a 20.3% increase over the previous year’s rate of $39.90 for a minimum of 500 cubic feet per quarter and $7.98 per 100 cubic feet thereafter.
The approved 2023 sewer budget was $1,243,464, or $135,233 more than the 2022 spending plan of $1,108,231 — a 12.2% increase.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.