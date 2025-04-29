PHILLIPS — Superintendent Laura Columbia of Maine School Administrative District 58 is urging residents to remain engaged and open-minded as the district works through its 2025–26 budget process and evaluates the long-term future of its school buildings.

With aging infrastructure, rising costs, and student enrollment shifts all in play, Columbia said the district remains in the early stages of planning and is still collecting and reviewing data. “Right now, we are exploring all potential options. Nothing is out the window,” she said. “I think people might think we are further along with our work. We are still very much at the collecting data/reviewing phase.”

The district recently launched a community-wide survey that drew nearly 400 responses within the first 24 hours. Columbia said she hopes to receive at least 500 responses before it closes and encouraged families, taxpayers, and even former students to contribute their input.

“We have launched a survey for MSAD 58 alumni,” she said. “And we encourage everyone in the community to share it widely so we can hear from past graduates about their experiences and ideas for the future.”

The district is also in the process of hiring a new principal and Columbia reminded staff and families that this week marks the final opportunity to submit responses to the Principal Search Survey or sign up for the interview committee.

Phillips HVAC repair not in budget as options reviewed

One of the most pressing concerns among residents has been the lack of funding in the proposed budget to repair the HVAC system at Phillips Elementary School. Columbia said the decision was based on ongoing uncertainty about how the district might be configured in the coming years.

“At this time we are still reviewing next steps for our district,” she said. “So we are not sure what the setup of our school district is going to be in two to three years.” She added that air quality testing found carbon dioxide [CO₂] levels “well below the Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards,” and that current efforts like opening windows and using fans were intended to improve comfort rather than to address health hazards. “It’s more for comfort, temperature and potentially smells. No severe health threats indicated in our reports,” she noted.

When asked whether the school will continue relying on open windows through the winter, Columbia responded, “Yes, but again, we haven’t received reports for health or learning risks, and we are looking at a short-term solution of portable air monitors.”

No school closures decided yet, superintendent says

Community members have voiced concern that Phillips and Strong, the towns with the highest student populations and significant economic challenges are being considered first for possible closure. Columbia said that’s not the case.

“I am not sure where you are seeing this but currently we have no schools specifically labeled to close,” she said. “What we are doing is we are partnering with a company for our facilities report. There is a list of all these different configurations for the school district. I am asking them to look at the data and give us their best recommendation.”

As for speculation that a town could be solely responsible for operating costs if it votes to keep a school open after a closure vote by the board, Columbia clarified, “No. The state has a formula that they pay a certain amount of what is asked.”

Aging facilities across the district

The district’s challenges extend beyond Phillips. Mt. Abram High School, built in 1968, has an estimated $2.9 million in urgent repairs needed over the next two years. Columbia said the issues at Mt. Abram include exterior doors, roof work, and general maintenance common to older buildings.

Despite interest in consolidating schools or building a new facility, Columbia acknowledged the realities of Maine’s long capital funding waitlist and said every option is still under review. “I am going to present to the operations finance committee the results of the survey,” she said. “I am encouraging the board to stay open-minded. This is a big decision.”

Columbia stressed that the district is far from making any final decisions and is committed to an inclusive, transparent process. “Call me old fashioned, but I strongly believe that it truly ‘takes a village’ to educate our students,” she said. “I grew up in rural Maine, and believe that community takes on a whole new meaning when we are required to lean on each other.”

The MSAD 58 School Board is expected to finalize the 2025–26 budget by April 17.

