FARMINGTON — Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) sponsors and organizes the Student of the Quarter Awards. Students are selected by faculty based on individual characteristics of academic performance, community and school activities, character, attendance, and overall outstanding citizenship.

Student of the Quarter Awards for quarter 2 were awarded to the following: Megan Pinkham, Leah Michaud, Lillian Ayer and Corey Small.

Megan Pinkham, Leah Michaud, Lillian Ayer, Corey Small

 

Comments are not available on this story. Read more about why we allow commenting on some stories and not on others.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Schools

Related Stories
Latest Articles