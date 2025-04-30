FARMINGTON — Legislative issues were a key focus of the April 8 Regional School Unit 9 board of directors meeting, as Superintendent Christian M. Elkington outlined the district’s concerns about several state bills that could significantly affect school operations, enrollment policies and employee benefits.

“I have concerns with them and so I share those concerns with you,” Elkington said, referring to LD 218, LD 607 and LD 1400.

Elkington said LD 218, An Act to Make Student Transfer Agreements Renew Automatically Except in Certain Circumstances, was flagged as particularly problematic. “Once you agree to a superintendent agreement, then it automatically returns. My concern with that is resources and money,” Elkington said. “It puts us in a bind if we suddenly have larger class sizes.”

He added, “Once we’ve had a student for two years, I kind of feel like they’re ours. All of a sudden denying them, to me, isn’t fair or right.”

LD 607, a similar bill, would further reduce a superintendent’s ability to deny transfers said Elkington. “This is making it harder for a super to say no,” he said. “The taxpayers of the 10 towns could be forced to take kids from other towns that do not belong to our district, that could create grave tax increases on us.”

Regarding LD 1400, which proposes expanded paid family and medical leave, Elkington acknowledged the intent but noted its redundancy for school districts. “Our staff already gets 14 or 15 sick days a year,” he said. “The original bill was really supposed to be for businesses that don’t offer paid days off, vacation or sick time, and we already offer all those things.”

A director also raised LD 577, which would address a $6 million shortfall in school nutrition funding. Elkington said the district’s food services director was preparing testimony and added, “There’s $68 million that the federal government has put on hold. It sounds to me like another lawsuit of some kind.”

Alongside policy discussions, the board celebrated a range of student accomplishments. Students from Mt. Blue High School and the Foster Career and Technical Education Center were recognized for earning top honors at the Future Business Leaders of America [FBLA] State Leadership Conference. “Their hard work and commitment to excellence continues to impress us,” Elkington wrote in his April newsletter.

Musicians from Mt. Blue High School and surrounding schools took part in the Kennebec Valley Honors Music Festival, where they rehearsed and performed alongside top student musicians from across the region, showcasing their talents in a collaborative concert. Meanwhile, students participated in a hands-on climate workshop that explored the science and social impacts of climate change, encouraging critical thinking about sustainability and inspiring future roles as environmental stewards.

“These are just some of the ways our students are excelling,” Elkington said. “It is important to celebrate academic, artistic, and civic accomplishments across our district.”

The board also recognized Carrie Dwyer, administrative assistant at Foster CTE Center, as Support Staff Member of the Month. Chair Dorothy Dee Robinson praised Dwyer as “an invaluable team member” who supports both staff and students with enthusiasm and care.

In his superintendent’s report, Elkington highlighted the Maine Principals’ Association’s approval of a Carrabec student joining Mt. Blue’s lacrosse team. “Under MPA rules we can, with permission, take the student-athlete into our program. The MPA has approved him playing for Mt. Blue.”

Following budget deliberations, the board reconvened April 15 and voted to move the FY 2025–2026 district budget articles and warrants forward to the 10 towns served by RSU 9. The documents were formally approved and signed ahead of the May 27 annual district budget meeting.

