CHESTERVILLE — At the April 17 Chesterville Select Board meeting, members deliberated the local implications of President Donald Trump’s recent executive order, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” which redefines Title IX protections to exclude transgender women from participating in women’s sports. The order threatens to withhold federal funding from educational institutions that do not comply.

Selectman Eric Hilton expressed concern over the financial repercussions for local schools, particularly Regional School Unit 9. “Maine is under the spotlight right now because of Title IX; men playing in women’s sports and all that. Everybody has cared a lot about that,” Hilton stated. He emphasized the potential tax implications for residents if schools lose federal funding due to non-compliance.

Hilton suggested the board consider sending a letter to RSU 9 to inquire about their compliance plans. “A lot of towns now, all throughout Maine, are doing this and complying with that,” he noted.

Board Chair John Archer responded with caution, stating, “I’m not really worried about all that until I hear how it plays out, one way or another. I know what you are saying. It’s still a long way to go yet, so we have got to see how it plays out.”

Selectman Guy Iverson added, “We have an executive order, not a congressional vote, and the Senate refused to bring this up,” highlighting the lack of legislative backing for the policy.

Hilton further criticized Maine’s stance, saying, “The state of Maine pulled a fast one and slid through saying that gender is not going to be the determinant, saying that it doesn’t matter. That you know, you don’t have to be male or female.”

The board’s discussion reflects broader tensions in Maine, where a state legislator was recently censured for publicly identifying a transgender student athlete, sparking debates over privacy rights and sports participation. The incident has drawn national attention, adding to the already contentious atmosphere surrounding the federal executive order and its implications for schools and local governance.

As the situation develops, local boards like Chesterville’s are grappling with the potential consequences of federal mandates on their communities.

