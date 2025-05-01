FARMINGTON — Police charged a local man Wednesday with burglary and theft related to a break-in at a house on North Chesterville Road, according to Police Chief Kenneth Charles.

Andrew S. Williams, 54, who recently moved from Groveton, New Hampshire, was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center where he was being held Thursday afternoon in lieu of $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a judge Friday.

Cpl. Ryan Rosie responded to a report of a residential burglary Wednesday morning. The homeowners, who were out of state, provided police with security surveillance video showing a man entering the home, removing items and leaving in a small white SUV, Charles wrote in an email.

The owners returned home to determine what was taken, Charles said, and the investigation led to Williams’ arrest.

A conviction for burglary is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. A conviction for theft is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Copy the Story Link