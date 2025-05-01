STATE — Applications are currently being accepted for the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Patriot Education Scholarship Fund.

This renewable scholarship supports graduates of Maine high schools who are enrolled part-time (minimum of nine credit hours) or full-time in pursuit of a business degree and entering their freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior year at a Maine college or university. Preference is given to applicants who have a demonstrated interest in personal and commercial insurance professions.

The application deadline is June 1. For more information or to apply, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

