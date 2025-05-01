Thank you for the lovely support we received from our fundraiser, featuring the always-hilarious improv comedy group, Teachers Lounge Mafia!

Saturday, May 3, is Free Comic Book Day! Stop by the library any time throughout the day to pick up a free comic (one per person, please), make your own comic, and participate in our costume/cosplay contest!

The Homeschool Group will meet on Wednesday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m. and on Tuesday, April 13, at 1 p.m. We will have activities for learning and creative play. Join us if you would like to connect with other homeschooling families.

Book Club will be meeting on Thursday, May 8, at 3 p.m. This month, we will be reading Plain Truth by Jodi Picoult, as part of our Authors Over Time series. The meeting will be in person with a Zoom option. Please let staff know if you would like the Zoom link for the meeting.

On Thursday, May 15, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., join us for Tails and Tales with therapy dogs and therapy dogs in training from Love on a Leash. Stop by to read a story to these great listeners, or just if you need some chill with doggies time!

Lego Explorers will meet Saturday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. Come and take on a challenge or build your own vision! Completed Lego masterpieces will be on display in the library for the month.

On Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., join us for Craft Circle. Bring your own project or learn along with us! This is a craft group for all ages.

Every two weeks, we will have new themed Story Time packets with crafts and other early literacy activities to take home. Pair the packets with a book from our Story Time to Go display that matches the theme. Have fun with books and activities with your family at your convenience!

Every Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., we have Ernie Steward from Spruce Mountain Adult Education visit the library to help our patrons with their technology needs. If you have questions about your phone, tablet, or computer, or how to navigate online, call the library to sign up for a session with Ernie.

The library will be closed on Tuesday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day!

Any questions or for more information, please call the library at 897-3631. Access your account and the Cloud Library for audio and ebooks through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ Follow us on Facebook for updates.

