FARMINGTON — Officer Ethan Bronson was recognized Tuesday night, April 8, during the selectmen meeting held at the municipal building, for likely saving the life of a 62-year old man on March 29.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to kind of recognize,” Police Chief Kenneth Charles said. “You read about an arrest, we read about some of the bad things that happened, but you don’t often hear about the good things that happen.”

Bronson is a U.S. Air Force veteran, has been with the department for a couple of years and developing into a really fantastic officer, Charles noted. He said the lifesaving award was in recognition of Bronson’s investigative insight, attention to detail and unwavering commitment to the safety of the community.

“On March 28, 2025, at approximately 11:15 p.m., a neighboring police department transported a 62-year-old male with suicidal ideation to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital for a behavioral health evaluation and treatment,” Charles read from the award. “This person was determined by hospital staff to be an imminent risk to himself based on his recent actions and behaviors, and they were in process of his involuntary admission.”

He continued, “Two and a half hours later, at approximately 1:40 a.m. the man eloped from the hospital wearing only a hospital gown, leaving behind his cane and glasses. Officers searched the Wilton Road and Livermore Falls Road areas with concerns he was attempting to return home with his suicide plan.”

Charles noted the search was unsuccessful and temperatures having dropped from 34 to 26 degrees. Light rain and snow covered any tracks, he stated. At 5 a.m. Bronson arrived for his shift and was briefed on the situation, he said.

“On his own initiative. Officer Bronson returned to the area and conducted a cursory search,” Charles read. “Concerned with the deteriorating weather conditions and the potential for hypothermia, Officer Bronson returned to the hospital and interviewed security staff to reestablish the man’s last known location. Officer Bronson then began a search of the nearby wooded trails in dark, nighttime conditions.

“Several minutes into the search, Officer Bronson located the man who was soaking wet and entirely unresponsive lying on the ground, one shoe on, one shoe off,” Charles continued. “Officer Bronson immediately took steps to evaluate and begin warming the man while coordinating an emergency medical response. The man was transported back to the hospital by emergency medical services without delay. Without your intervention this man would likely have gone undetected and certainly lost his life.”

The award recognizes Bronson’s steadfast dedication to the profession, Charles stressed. He noted, “It was stated by your patrol sergeant your efforts “exemplified the true spirit of law enforcement – acting both as a protector and a life saver.” Thank you for your hard work in support of our department mission “To create a feeling of safety for the people within the town of Farmington.””

Charles then displayed the red and white ribbon Bronson will now wear on his uniform. “It recognizes his status as a veteran of the armed services as well as his newly awarded lifesaving award,” he noted. “Outstanding work.”

