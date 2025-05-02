FARMINGTON — Selectmen approved the $1.27 million proposed sewer budget and staff wage scale at their meeting on Tuesday night, April 8, held at the municipal building.

In her report earlier in the meeting, Town Manager Erica LaCroix said the proposed sewer operating budget was up 3.8% over 2024.

The total budget for this year is $49,719 more, an increase of 6.82% over the budget approved for 2024, according to figures provided. It includes $35,000 to replace the boiler at the treatment facility, Superintendent Joe Hartigan noted.

Figures show the budget includes $490,489 for personnel, an increase of 2.02%; $623,620 for operating, a 5.33% increase; $116,500 for capital outlay [which includes the boiler], an increase of 52.29% and $43,166 for debt service – the same as last year.

“Operating is the personnel and day to day expenditure budgets associated with operation of the plant and pump stations, general maintenance, etc.,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix wrote in an email April 9. “Capital is major maintenance and equipment purchases. That is up 52% due to the addition of $35,000 to replace the boiler this year. When you average those three lines together the total is 6.82%, but we generally account for operating costs and capital costs separately.”

Anticipated sewer revenues are 5.88% higher at almost $1.28 million, an increase of $70,840 over last year, figures show. That includes $71,640 more in sewer fees and $5,000 more in sewer connection fees which are offset by $5,800 less in interest.

Hartigan said he has been working for the town for more than 18 years, took on the position of superintendent last September, “A job I take very seriously,” he stated.

Hartigan shared a number of projects he would like to do. They include purchasing two LP tanks and building concrete blocking under them to get them above flood zone, purchasing a generator, raising a pump station electrical panel, replacing a 36-inch gate valve and building a berm to protect the plant and equipment from flooding.

“We’ve started in on that somewhat,” Hartigan said. “We’ve got some fill coming in.”

Other needed work includes tightening up manhole frames and covers in the flood zone, replacing a conveyor belt to move sludge and building three portable pumps to use in emergencies, Hartigan said.

It will probably cost $1,500 each to get those built, he noted. Public Works and the fire department can use them, Hartigan stated.

Bypass pumping at some pump stations in case power goes out and material needs to be moved downstream is another project he has planned. “Normally, if we’ve got a situation at a pump station, we can call a sewer pumper and they’ll come keep the tank empty for us,” Hartigan explained. “But if we lose power town wide for any length of time, we have one generator and those two pumps. The issue with pump stations with bypass pumping is they’ve never been used, so the valves are all stuck. I want to put a valve inside the pump station.”

Other projects Hartigan would like to see done include replacing steel bodies on the department’s two new pickup trucks [to make them more easily accessible by staff], adding bollards to protect some areas, updating Department of Environmental Protection permits and replacing the boiler.

“We want to make the plant self-sufficient,” Hartigan stressed.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil asked if all projects mentioned were included in this year’s budget.

“Most of the work that I want to do, we’re going to be able to do in house with the talent that we have,” Hartigan responded. “And I use that word talent because it needs to be addressed that way. We’ve got a crew now of guys that have got experience in construction, mechanical.”

Selectman Richard Morton asked if there was time to do everything this year.

“No it’s not going to happen all this year,” Hartigan answered. “We’ve already started plugging away on it and we will go as far as our budget will take us.”

