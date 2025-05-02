JAY — What began as a one-year experiment turned into a twenty-year way of life, and now, a book. Jay resident Lisa Berry has released Beyond Lesson Plans, a heartfelt and practical guide to homeschooling that blends real-life stories with thoughtful advice for families at every stage of their journey.

“This was a book I’ve wanted to write for years,” Berry said. “Over time, I’ve had countless conversations with families about homeschooling, and Beyond Lesson Plans gave me the chance to share what I’ve learned on a broader scale.”

Berry never set out to homeschool. In fact, she initially pursued a degree in elementary education before changing majors, unsure she was meant to be a teacher. Years later, she found herself reconsidering traditional schooling when her oldest child was diagnosed with high-functioning autism and had a late summer birthday that made school readiness a concern.

“It was clear he needed some more time,” she said. “A family friend suggested homeschooling, and we decided to take a ‘gap year’ to try it. I figured if it was a failure, my son would just go to school as planned when he turned six. Instead, I realized that instead of sending him away for forty hours a week, I could have that time at home with him instead.”

Berry and her family made significant life changes to support the decision: she left her job, the family downsized, and they began a new way of learning together.

“For me it was always more than just the academics,” she said. “I wanted my three sons to be friends. … We reminded them often that while friends may come and go, they would always have each other.”

Advertisement

Today, her children are grown and remain close. “Because we homeschooled, my oldest was home for every moment, including the arrival of his baby brother,” she said. “Now they’re all adults and great friends; that’s one of my greatest joys.”

Beyond Lesson Plans reflects Berry’s “relaxed” homeschooling philosophy. “You don’t spend hours a day drilling through academics,” she explained. “I wanted my kids to learn how to find information, not just memorize facts to pass a test. I wanted them to have time to follow their passions, not just complete a textbook by June.”

She added, “While I absolutely believe academics matter, I believe relationships matter more. What good are straight A’s if your child doesn’t have a strong connection with you or their siblings?”

Berry encourages families to see learning as part of everyday life. “One of my favorite analogies is ‘the baby is the lesson,’” she said. “During those early days with a newborn, kids learn patience, compassion, and how to welcome a new sibling. Those are incredible life lessons, even if the math book stays closed for a few weeks.”

To families just beginning to homeschool, Berry recommends starting slowly and embracing flexibility.

“Take some time to find your new rhythm,” she said. “Go outside. Visit your local library. Explore field trips around the state. Let learning happen naturally for a while.”

Advertisement

Among her favorite beginner-friendly tools is Easy Peasy All-in-One Homeschool. “It really does go all the way through grade 12,” she said, noting it’s free and online. “And if you prefer something offline, try an ‘all-in-one’ curriculum book from Walmart or Barnes & Noble.”

Berry also encourages connecting with experienced families. “Attending a homeschool conference, or even just meeting up with a seasoned homeschool friend can help you see curriculum options in person and talk through your questions.”

Her biggest piece of advice: “Don’t panic,” she said. “None of us have it all perfect. Just focus on doing a little better each day, and before long, you’ll look back and realize it wasn’t as hard as you thought it would be.”

On the ever-present question of socialization, Berry is quick to dispel myths. “Homeschooled children are often better socialized than their public school counterparts,” she said. “When was the last time, as an adult, you spent your entire day with people your exact age?”

She continued, “That kind of mixed-age interaction is what homeschooled kids often experience naturally. We wanted to guide our sons in our family’s values and beliefs, and actually be with them, not send them off for others to influence.”

Looking back, Berry says flexibility and trust in the process were key: “It doesn’t matter if your five-year-old can’t read yet,” she said. “That benchmark exists in public school because it’s difficult to teach a room full of non-readers. But no one asks in a job interview how old you were when you learned to read.”

Advertisement

“Let your child move at their own pace,” she added. “You know if your child is struggling or thriving, and you can adjust accordingly.”

Berry is proud of what homeschooled children go on to achieve. “Every single homeschooling family I know, and I know thousands, has raised children who are thriving,” she said. “Some went to college, some to the trades, and some into the military. All are contributing members of society living good lives.”

She also recommends joining the Maine Homeschool Network and Franklin County Homeschoolers Facebook groups, as well as exploring the newly formed Maine Home Education Alliance.

“They’re hosting their first conference on May 2-3 at the Augusta Civic Center,” she said. “Ticket sales end April 21, and I’ll be speaking at that event. It’s a great opportunity to connect with other homeschooling families and resources.”

Now that her children are grown, Berry has turned her creative energy toward writing. She handed off leadership of Freedom Academy, the online private school she founded, and now publishes Christian romance novels under the pen name Evelyn Grace.

“It’s been a joyful creative outlet for me,” she said.

As for what’s next, Berry is considering expanding Beyond Lesson Plans into other formats. “I’ve been thinking about creating a video series and maybe developing some companion resources,” she said. “I’ll be sharing updates on my website, www.evelyngracebooks.com, and you can find me across social media @evelyngracebooks.”

Her message to parents just starting their journey is simple and encouraging: “The test scores will come,” Berry said. “But the memories you make and the relationships you build? Those are priceless.”

Copy the Story Link