JAY — Two men were injured Thursday night when a van struck a trash truck parked on the wrong side of state Route 133, Police Chief Joseph Sage wrote in an email Friday.

Wayne Buckingham, 54, of Jay had to be extricated from his van by the Jay Fire Rescue Department, Sage said. He was taken by a MaineHealth EMS ambulance to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Douglas C. Westbrook, 62, of Rumford was driving the 2014 Mac trash truck for Archie’s of Mexico, registered to New England Waste Services, the chief said. Westbrook was treated at the scene.

Jay police officer Heather Irber issued Westbrook a summons for being on the wrong side of the road/failure to yield, Sage wrote.

The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Franklin Road, also known as state Route 133.

The crash remains under investigation, Sage wrote.

