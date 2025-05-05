CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Select Board heard a detailed solar energy proposal during its April 17 meeting from Troy Hull, owner and founder of Farmington-based company Aurora Roofing & Solar, who outlined an $80,000 solar installation that could power multiple municipal buildings and streetlights.

Hull said the proposed 28.3-kilowatt system would serve the town office, fire station, streetlights, and other accounts under one design, utilizing net metering credits through Central Maine Power [CMP]. “The payoff period would be about six years,” Hull told the board. “Then you’re in for a 20-year contract with CMP.”

Hull emphasized the difference between his business model and large-scale solar farms that have drawn criticism. “There is a lot of negativity with solar, understandably,” he said. “The solar farms that are coming in everywhere isn’t what we do. We always believe that solar can work as a good solution; the rooftops and small grounds.”

Selectman Guy Iverson had originally approached Hull with the idea. “So what I did was I added up all the usage and came up with a solar design that would offset that usage,” Hull explained.

When asked by Chair John Archer whether one system could power multiple buildings, Hull responded, “Right. So what I tentatively have designed is a ground-mounted array … facing south to get the most sun possible throughout the day.” He added the fire station roof could also be used, though it might not be large enough alone.

Vice Chair Earl Martin inquired about wiring between locations. Hull clarified that through CMP’s net metering, all generated power would go to the grid, with credits distributed across the town’s utility accounts. “You send it out to the grid and CMP gives you credits. … Those credits will last up to a year,” Hull said.

Advertisement

Central Maine Power’s Net Energy Billing [NEB] program lets customers offset their electric bills with renewable energy they generate or receive through a Community Energy Project. Excess energy can be banked for up to 12 months. Subscribers receive credits on their CMP bill and a separate bill from the energy provider.

Hull noted that the cost estimate does not include the potential 30% federal direct pay incentive, which may be available depending on current policies and proper filing. “That’s 30% of the cost if we did everything right. … That I know for sure,” he said. He also warned that CMP’s net metering program, offering a one-to-one credit ratio, may not last much longer, calling it “basically too good to be true.”

Martin pressed for a bottom-line figure: “What is the cost for that design?”

Hull responded, “$80,000 before the tax credit or rebates.” He added that the system keeps the town within CMP’s Level 1 classification, which has lower associated fees.

Hull noted the panels are rated to retain 84% output after 25 years and are believed to be recyclable. However, damage from something like a baseball wouldn’t be covered under warranty. When asked about toxicity or Department of Environmental Protection [DEP] approval for placement near the town’s former dump site, Hull said he wasn’t certain.

Martin expressed hesitation about the cost: “We can’t even address this money-wise until next March.”

Advertisement

Iverson countered, “Every day we pay CMP is a day we could be making a payment on this. … Whether we install solar or not, we are going to pay this money out. It’s as simple as that. The sooner we do it, the sooner we stop paying rent.”

Hilton acknowledged the appeal but cited competing concerns. “Our town has a lot of priorities,” Hilton said. “Our roads are a big priority. … Solar sounds awesome. Everything is changing dramatically. CMP is not a guarantee.”

“It is not a shot in the dark,” Iverson replied. “This building and fire station could be wired together.” However, Hilton said the playground site was off limits for installation.

Hull confirmed that more solar panels would be needed if the town opted to add heat pumps in the future.

“We appreciate you coming here,” Hilton said in closing.

The board did not take immediate action but indicated further discussion would occur as part of future budget planning.

Copy the Story Link