FARMINGTON — Selectman on April 8 voted to send a letter petitioning the state for a third bottle redemption license.

“They have already constructed a facility to accommodate a bottling redemption center here in Farmington,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix said. “However we already have two and according to statute that’s all we are allowed. The request is to have the board sign off on a letter to request the state grant one more bottle redemption license in the town of Farmington.”

Gayle Hutchins said when Madore’s Market closed their bottle redemption she and her husband figured they would open one. She said they didn’t know Maine had regulations on the number of bottle redemptions allowed based on population. “They said Farmington could only have two because there’s only 8,000 and it needed to be 20,000 or more for a third bottle redemption and they count Hannaford self-serve CLYNK as a bottle redemption,” she noted.

Hutchins said it was a little devastating when the state told her she couldn’t be granted a license. “Madore’s was already granted a license, grandfathered in,” she stated. “We spent all this time doing a building, getting all the permits and everything, driveway, construction, all that. We are surrounded by the towns of Strong, Industry, New Sharon, Wilton, Temple. With all these people it’s over 30,000.”

Selectman Scott Landry asked where the facility was located.

Hutchins replied 290 Town Farm Road. “It’s at our residence,” she said.

“I agree, I think we really do need one,” Landry stated.

Selectman Dennis O’Neil said of the CLYNK redemption at Hannafords, “I know we get an awful lot. We have a bottle box that we run for Rotary and we get a lot of CLYNK bags that are thrown in there. They’re not taking them to Hannafords for whatever reasons at this point. That indicates to me there may be additional needs.”

“We worked so hard and we thought everything was a go until I made that phone call to the state and they are telling me this,” Hutchins said. “I didn’t even know there was a law.”

“I’d be curious to know why there even is one,” Chair Matthew Smith noted. “It’s a little absurd.”

“The guy told me that they are trying to change where the CLYNK is not considered redemption,” Hutchins added.

