 

Kingfield Redhawk Hayden Lopez connects the ball with his bat during the North Franklin Cal Ripken Baseball League Rookie Division season opener in Kingfield Thursday, May 1. Dee Menear/Rangeley Highlander

 

Rangeley catcher Raylnn Hoff and Kingfield batter Pascal Bruce take their positions seriously during the North Franklin Cal Ripken season opener Thursday, May 1 in Kingfield. Dee Menear/Rangeley Highlander

 

Rangeley baseball players Lydia O’Neil, front, and Seamus Loud, back, take position on the field for the North Franklin Cal Ripken rookie division season opener Thursday, May 1 in Kingfield. Dee Menear/Rangeley Highlander

