WILTON — A fire heavily damaged a warehouse containing marijuana plants Friday at 128 Weld Road the rear of the former Bass shoe complex.

The complex is owned by Travis Gray Trucking of Greene, who leases the building to others.

An investigator from the Maine Office of State Fire Marshal and a representative from the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy were on the scene.

The fire was reported at 5:15 a.m., according to Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham.

He said the cause is undetermined and no one was injured.

Some plants were burned, but the majority were destroyed by heat and water. Part of the walls and roof collapsed, Dunham said.

The building had five rooms filled with plants, and Dunham said it was his understanding that all five rooms were legal, permitted grow operations.

The Select Board approved four licenses in 2024 for the marijuana grow operations as part of an annual license approval.

The warehouse was the site of an illegal marijuana grow operation in 2023, but the current operations involve different individuals, Police Chief Ethan Kyes said Friday.

There were three registered caregivers actively operating at 128 Weld Road as of May 2, according to Alexis Soucy, spokesperson from Office of Cannabis Policy.

Between 30 and 35 firefighters from five departments responded to the call. They left the building about 11:30 a.m. Friday, but returned when the fire rekindled about a half-hour later, Dunham said.

Firefighters returned to the site again Sunday after the plants rekindled for a third time, causing more damage.

Assisting Wilton at the scene were departments from Farmington, East Dixfield and Jay, while Livermore Falls provided the rapid intervention team to relieve firefighters who went in with air packs to fight the fire.

