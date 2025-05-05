FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors meeting held April 29 at the Mt. Blue Campus Forum was filled with recognition and gratitude as the district celebrated exceptional staff, students and community partnerships.

Chair Dorothy Robinson opened the meeting by honoring the March staff members of the month. Tyler Hutchinson, a first-year special education teacher at Mt. Blue Middle School, was named professional staff member of the month.

“Though in her first year of teaching, Tyler has quickly proven to be an invaluable member of the Mt. Blue Middle School team,” Robinson said. “Her dedication to her students shines brightly in everything she does. Tyler consistently goes above and beyond, exemplified by her willingness to stay after school to provide crucial one-on-one support for a student returning from illness.”

Robinson praised Hutchinson’s efforts, including coaching two sports and implementing interventions, particularly with a student with selective mutism. “She has been instrumental in supporting a student with selective mutism, leading to the remarkable achievement of the student finding their voice in school for the very first time,” Robinson added.

The Support Staff Member of the Month honor was awarded to Lori LaPlant, secretary at G.D. Cushing School.

“Lori is the first friendly face you see entering Cushing School, always greeting everyone with a welcoming smile,” Robinson said. “She helps staff, students and parents alike, all while expertly answering phones and ensuring everything is ready for each new day. Her incredible organization and ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously make her indispensable.”

Robinson noted LaPlant’s creativity and dedication, highlighting her efforts to create a hot cocoa bar for staff and bake eight dozen cookies for reading buddies. “We are extremely grateful for her and all that she does,” Robinson said. “She is a fantastic resource for everyone.”

Mt. Blue High School principal Joel Smith shared several positive updates, including the successful return of students from a cultural exchange trip to the Canary Islands. “The trip was amazing,” Smith said. “I’ve seen a few pictures from hikes, camelback rides, just an outstanding cultural initiative.”

He thanked the board for approving the trip, which he said was the first of its kind since 2017. “We hope to continue this partnership next year,” Smith said.

Smith also recognized Franklin Savings Bank for hosting its third annual financial literacy fair. “That’s something our junior class participates in, and I think that’s just very generous of Franklin Savings Bank to help support us,” he said.

In additional student recognitions, Smith announced that senior Maya Kellett was selected for the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. “She will be recognized at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library, and she has a selected reading that she will present to the audience that night,” he said.

There were rounds of applause for each recognition.

